'Full of Sh**!': Border Patrol Agents Blast Biden over Immigration Claims

One of the most egregious lies of Biden’s State of the Union Dumpster Fire address Tuesday night was when he claimed he wanted to secure our Southern border.

“Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said. “And as you might guess, I think we can do both.”

But U.S. Border Patrol agents aren’t buying it and say Biden is “full of sh**.”

“Very few people within CBP believe this administration will actually secure the border, they just do not believe in it,” one CBP agent told Fox News Digital. “All of their actions, comments, and practices are solely about pushing in as many illegal aliens as possible, not just those from the Americas but from around the world.”

“F***ing pandering 101, full of sh**,” another agent said. In other news, water is wet. A third agent told Fox News they laughed at the claim, while another said they didn’t even bother watching. “Figured it would be all lies and smoke … We’re losing so many agents, they’re fed up.”

Chad Wolf, who served as acting Homeland Security Secretary under President Trump, also blasted Biden’s comments.

“That mention of border and immigration security was lip service. Nothing more. No vision, no strategy,” he said on Twitter. “Just a wish list and another hollow push for immigration reform legislation. I think the President may have forgotten he has authority to fix the crisis NOW.”

He hasn’t forgotten. He just doesn’t want to.