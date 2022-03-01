Sorry, Folks, Biden Doesn't Have a Plan for Controlling Inflation

Tonight, Joe Biden will take on the issue of inflation during his State of the Union Dumpster Fire address. If you think he has a plan to end inflation, I’m sorry to be the one to tell you this, but he’s got nothing.

According to excerpts released on social media, Joe Biden claims he has a plan to address inflation — which is at least better than his repeated denials that inflation is a real problem — but, when you actually see what he says his plan is … well, any hope that inflation will be resolved anytime soon goes out the window.

“We have a choice,” Biden will say tonight. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.”

What’s that plan, you ask? According to Biden, his plan is: “Lower your costs, not your wages.”

Wow, who wrote that inspiring wisdom?

Don’t worry: it gets worse.

“Make more cars and semiconductors in America,” Biden will advise. While it’s true that Taiwan is the leading manufacturer of semiconductors, Biden apparently doesn’t know that even foreign cars are built here in the United States. More cars being built doesn’t solve the problem of high gas prices, though, and that contributes to inflation. Also, good luck finding people to build anything, with the ongoing labor shortage.

Do you see why I call it the State of the Dumpster Fire?

“More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.”

Let’s just forget for a moment that Biden’s plan is basically a bunch of vague buzz phrases; President Trump was pushing for more goods to be made in America before it was cool, and before Joe Biden exacerbated the supply chain crisis.

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy,'” Biden will say. “I call it building a better America.”

I guess Build Back Better is officially dead.

Biden will insist that his “plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit,” but are you at all confident Biden even understands the problem of inflation? He’s the one who repeatedly insisted that inflation would be transitory, and he’s even claimed inflation is a good thing.

In January, when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if “inflation is a political liability in the midterms,” Biden replied, “It’s a great asset — more inflation,” before muttering under his breath, “What a stupid son of a b*tch.”

In Joe Biden’s world, inflation is a good thing, so he has a plan to end it.

I guess, like COVID-19, it takes polling to change the science.