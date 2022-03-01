Jim Jordan: House GOP Will Prioritize These 3 Investigations Next Year

On Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was asked to identify “the number one investigation that the House Republicans should put forward and pursue,” should the Republicans be in the majority next year after the midterm elections.

He couldn’t name one … he named three.

“And all three of those have connections to the Judiciary Committee, which is the committee I get the privilege to serve,” he said, after explaining that these are only the top three and that there will be plenty more.

Dr. Fauci’s Disinformation

According to Jordan, the House GOP will investigate “all the lies from the misinformation, the disinformation from [Dr.] Fauci and the CDC,” which includes the suppression of the lab leak theory of the origins of COVID and the illegal funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with taxpayer dollars.

“That is because they knew from the get-go [coronavirus] came from the lab, likely came from a lab, gain of function likely done, and our tax dollars were used,” Jordan said.

The Border Crisis

The next investigative priority, Jordan explained, will be the border crisis.

After Trump secured the southern border, Joe Biden laid out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants, causing illegal immigration to reach historic crisis levels. Biden’s migrant facilities are plagued with overcrowding and overall disgusting conditions. There have also been reports of migrant children being sexually assaulted in these migrant facilities. In addition, the Biden administration, rather than cracking down on illegal immigration, has been flying illegals to various U.S. cities.

“I mean, this is intentional, this is deliberate, there’s no other logical conclusion you can reach,” Jordan said. “So we have to investigate the border situation, two million illegals crossing our border in one year, just wrong.”

Republicans have also hinted that the House could impeach Biden next year for his failure to secure the border.

The Political Weaponization of the DOJ

The third priority is to investigate the “weaponization” of the Department of Justice and the use of “parts of government to go specifically against parents,” Jordan said.

Last year we learned that Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the FBI to investigate parents who protest school board meetings. Not only were they using the FBI to investigate parents who dared to criticize schools for teaching CRT and radical transgender ideology, according to a whistleblower in the department, but the FBI also employed counterterrorism tools to monitor parents—essentially treating parents as domestic terrorists.