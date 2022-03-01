Is This Why Biden Nominated Someone With a Soft Spot for Sex Offenders to SCOTUS?

When it comes to virtue-signaling his wokeness, Joe Biden has done everything short of self-identifying as a black woman, though there’s still time. While running for president, he not only promised to pick a black woman as his running mate to make up for his old white man-ism, but he also promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court because who wouldn’t want to be named to the highest court in the country because of their skin color and gender instead of their qualifications?

But maybe there was more to Biden’s selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson than just her race and gender.

Last week we learned that in 1996, Jackson wrote a “Note” for the Harvard Law Review that argued convicted sex offenders were treated “unfairly” in the courts.

“This in itself ought to be enough to disqualify Jackson from a seat on the Supreme Court,” PJ Media’s Robert Spencer wrote in response to the revelation. “The public has been outraged enough by the irresponsible actions of Leftist judges who coddle criminals, leaving innocent law-abiding citizens to pay the price.”

Of Biden’s shortlist, many considered Jackson to be the safest pick—the one who could get some bipartisan support. But it’s this kind of judicial activism that could give Republicans previously willing to support her nomination pause and maybe even a couple of moderate Democrats who haven’t been rubber stamps for the Biden agenda—I’m looking at you, Sens. Manchin and Sinema.

So why risk it? Could Biden have risked nominating a judge who has a soft spot for sex offenders because Joe Biden has repeatedly been accused by women of inappropriate comments and contact, including sexual assault?

Over the years, at least seven women have accused Biden of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. One of them, Tara Reade, said in 2019 that Biden used to touch her inappropriately while she was a staffer in his Senate office in 1993. “He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

She later expanded on those allegations, claiming in March 2020 that Biden sexually assaulted her by pushing her up against the wall, kissing her, and sliding his hand up her shirt and up her skirt. Reade says she attempted to file a claim, but loyalists on Biden’s staff ultimately protected him from being held accountable. In addition, the credibility of her claims was boosted by the release of a clip of the Larry King Live show during which her mother called in anonymously, asking the panel for advice on how to handle a situation with her daughter and a prominent U.S. senator.

In a true testament to the corrupt leftist media, these allegations were ignored by the MSM. Similarly, I’d be willing to bet that consumers of liberal media haven’t heard about Kentaji Brown Jackson’s views on sex offenders. Even if they did, I’d bet they wouldn’t care. Given the Democratic Party’s dramatic soft-on-crime shift in just the past couple of years alone, Jackson’s attitude may actually be a mainstream leftist position now. I mean, come on, if you’re a leftist who supports teaching kids radical gender theory and gender transitioning treatments for minors, you’re already an advocate for child abuse. So is having a little sympathy for sex offenders in the court system really a massive leap for the radical left? I don’t think so.

So, assuming that Republicans in the Senate have a spine and the moderate Democrats are reluctant to vote to confirm a woman who thinks sex offenders are treated too harshly in the courts, Biden may find confirmation of Jackson might not be a smooth ride, but, like Kentaji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden has a soft spot for sex offenders because he is one, and that may have been the clincher.