Biden Attacks Credibility of U.S. Army Report on Afghanistan, Doubles Down on Botched Withdrawal

Earlier this week, a U.S. Army report on Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan concluded that senior White House and State Department officials ignored the signs that the Taliban was advancing on the capital and failed to evacuate Americans and allies in advance of the fall of Kabul. It was a devastating report, and when Biden was questioned on it during an interview with Lester Holt of NBC News, he outright attacked the report’s credibility.

“On the subject of American citizens, I have to draw your attention to that Army report, an investigative report that’s come out about the lead-up to the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Holt began. “It interviewed many military officials and officers who said the administration ignored the handwriting on the wall. Another described trying to get folks in the Embassy ready to evacuate, encountering people who were essentially in denial of the situation. Does any of that ring true to you?”

“No, no, that’s not what I was told,” Biden replied blankly. “No. What I was told, no one told me that, look, there was no good time to get out. But if we had not gotten out, they acknowledged that we would have had to put a hell of a lot more troops back in. It wasn’t just 2,000, 4,000, we would have to significantly increase the number of troops, and we’re back in this this war of attrition. And, and there was no way we were ever going to unite Ukraine, excuse me, Iraq, Afghanistan. No way that was going to happen. And so this is a much wiser thing to do.”

“I just want to clarify, are you rejecting the conclusions or the the accounts that are in this Army report?” Holt followed up.

“Yes, I am,” Biden claimed.

When confronted on the Army report of his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden refuses to take responsibility: "That's not what I was told." pic.twitter.com/ZFh9O3HN8z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2022

Biden’s claim that he was never warned about what would happen, of course, is false. Biden had been warned that the Afghan air force would collapse. We’ve known since last year that Biden ignored the advice of his military advisors. It’s hard to imagine how Biden, the commander in chief, can try to rewrite history all while attacking the credibility of the U.S. Army report.