Mark Levin Says Dems Knew 'Damn Well' Biden Was Unfit for Presidency

On the most recent episode of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, host Mark Levin blasted Democrats and the media for giving us Joe Biden and said they knew “damn well” he wasn’t capable of handling the presidency.

“You, Democrats, you people in the media, you people in academia. You brought us Joe Biden. You knew damn well, he was incapable of doing what a President needs to do, for a whole variety of reasons,” Levin said. “You knew that he was not mentally fit to be President of the United States. You knew that experientially, he has been a disaster when it comes to foreign policy. You are responsible for the man who sits in the Oval Office today. You.”

“You are responsible for the man who sits in the Oval Office today,” he continued, “you never-Trumpers, who have a hate on him, an obsession that requires deep psychological treatments. You are responsible for the man who is in Oval Office today.”

Watch the entire thing below.