Here's Proof We Don't Need The Democrats' Election Reform

The Democrats’ attempt to overhaul our elections has all the rhetoric and scare tactics we’ve come to expect from the left. According to them, we must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act because our democracy is literally at stake.

“This is not a policy argument,” insists Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). “It’s about the democracy itself. And we have an obligation to protect it.”

It’s been just over a year since the 2020 election, an election the Democrats claim was the “safest, most secure election in history.”

Democrats haven’t exactly backtracked on their rhetoric about 2020, either. Earlier this month, Joe Biden described it as “a full and free and fair election.”

So, if the 2020 election was free, fair, safe, and secure, why do we need to overhaul elections?

Georgia’s new election integrity law is often cited as justification for the Democrats’ election overhaul legislation, but claims about it restricting access to voting or voter suppression have been proven false.

So, how exactly did we go from “a full and free and fair election” to our democracy being on the brink in less than a year? It’s nonsensical.

And the data shows that when it comes to access to voting, America is doing just fine. According to data from the U.S. Census, the 2020 election not only had a record turnout, but also the highest increase in turnout between two elections. The New York Times noted that turnout was also high for minorities. “In the 2020 election, for example, 62.6% of eligible Black Americans voted, compared with 66.8% of all eligible Americans, a difference of 4.2 percentage points.”

Democrats have claimed, without evidence, that there’s widespread voter suppression. In fact, a Pew Research Center survey found that 94 percent of those who voted in the election found it very easy to vote (77%) or somewhat easy to vote (17%).

The Democrats’ legislation isn’t designed to fix any real problems. In fact, their legislation would make it easier to cheat, which is exactly what they want. The 2020 election proved that those who want to vote have no problems doing so.