Why Does Anyone Take the Trans Movement Seriously?

It’s amazing and frightening to think how quickly radical leftist gender theory swept the nation and the world. Not even when the Supreme Court decided Obergefell v. Hodges and legalized gay marriage in 2015 could we have foreseen the trans movement becoming as mainstream as it is today. Indeed when opponents of same-sex marriage warned about the slippery slope of legalizing same-sex marriage, the most common concern was the potential normalization and legalization of polygamy and polyamory.

Though this argument was widely mocked at the time, last year, The New Yorker even published a piece titled, “How Polyamorists and Polygamists Are Challenging Family Norms,” which noted that “parallel campaigns for legal recognition may soon make multiple-partner marriages as unremarkable as same-sex marriages.”

But it’s the trans movement that took the nation by storm since the legalization of same-sex marriage. While the debate about polygamy/polyamory is primarily a moral one, the rapid mainstreaming of transgenderism is an assault on common sense and biology.

And it is utterly ridiculous.

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire recently appeared on Dr. Phil to debate two transgender activists and easily exposed the absurdity of their movement. In social psychology, when a person holds two contradictory beliefs, it is called cognitive dissonance. Matt Walsh proved that cognitive dissonance is the foundation of the trans movement when he asked the trans activists he was debating on the show to answer a straightforward question they couldn’t.

“This is one of the problems with the left-wing gender ideology is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean,” Walsh explained, before asking, “What is a woman? Can you tell me what a woman is?”

“No I can’t,” replied Ethan, a “non-binary transmasculine” on the panel. “Because it’s not for me to say. Womanhood looks different for everybody.”

When asked what he defined a woman as, Walsh quickly and easily replied, “An adult human female.”

“And what is a female?”

“Someone with female reproductive organs… Here’s the thing, when you’re a female it goes right down to your bones, your DNA. So that’s why if someone dies, we can dig up their bones 100 years from now and we have no idea what they believed in their head but we can tell what sex they were because it’s ingrained in every fiber of their being.”

Walsh also asked the other transgender activist, who calls himself Addison, to define “woman.”

“You stood up here said that trans women are women.”

“Yes,” Addison agreed.

“Tell me what you mean. What is a woman?” Walsh replied.

“Womanhood is something that—just as Ethan explained—I cannot define,” Addison said.

“But you used the word,” Walsh pointed out. “So, what did you mean when you said, ‘Trans women are women’?”

“I do not define what a woman is because I do not identity as a woman,” Addison responded. “Womanhood is something that is an umbrella term.”

“That describes what?” Walsh asked.

“People who identify as a woman,” Addison said.

“Identify as what?” Walsh asked.

“As a woman,” Addison said.

“What is that?” Walsh asked again.

“To each their own.” Addison explained.

Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it pic.twitter.com/7CGcaEUlnj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

It was a remarkable exchange and is proof the transgender movement is built on contradictions and nonsense. The same people who claim that “transgender women are women” can’t even say what a woman is. How is it possible to take this movement seriously when they clearly don’t know what they are advocating? How can a transgender “woman” claim to be a woman when they can’t even say what a woman is? If there is no standard for defining a man and woman, doesn’t that negate transgenderism? How can one change genders if there is no standard for what makes people one gender or the other?

Sadly, despite the absurdity of the transgender delusion, radical leftist gender theory is becoming increasingly mainstream, and it’s more difficult than ever to avoid trans propaganda. Why? Because people are bullied into thinking that if they don’t affirm transgenderism they’re bigots. People need to speak out against this nonsense now.