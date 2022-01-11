Why Did Stacey Abrams Skip Biden’s Speech? Trump Has a Theory

Joe Biden gave a speech Tuesday in Georgia about “voting rights” but was strangely rebuffed by Stacey Abrams (the most well-known sore loser in the Democratic Party after Hillary Clinton) and other leftist “voting rights” activists. Abrams’ absence was particularly noteworthy as she’s once again running for governor in the state.

Abrams claims she had a scheduling conflict, but does anyone really believe that? Of course not. So why did she really bail on Biden?

Well, Donald Trump has a theory.

“Stacey Abrams helped Biden steal the 2020 Election in Georgia but now she won’t even share a stage with Joe,” Trump said in a statement. “Stacey knows that Biden actually lost BIG in Georgia, and in the 2020 Presidential Election as a whole, and he’s been so terrible she now wants nothing to do with him.”

“Even the woke, radical left realizes that Joe Biden’s Administration is an embarrassment!” Trump added.

Related: Stacey Abrams Is Still the Worst Fake Governor in America