How Biden's COVID Strategy Failed in One Chart

For a guy who promised to “shut down the virus,” Joe Biden really is doing a terrible job. On Monday, the United States reported 1.48 million new cases of COVID, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The past record was 1.17 million new cases on January 3, 2022.

For context, the highest number of new COVID cases under Trump was 303,459 on January 8, 2021. That means that Biden’s record is nearly five times higher than Trump’s.

COVID hospitalizations are also at a pandemic high, and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the Biden administration is “actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments.”

Despite the surge, there is some good news. While cases have surged to pandemic highs, COVID deaths have not yet followed suit, suggesting that the pandemic is coming to an end. This, however, has nothing to do with Joe Biden as much as it has to do with the natural lifecycle of the COVID virus as it mutates.