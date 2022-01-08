Is Biden Sabotaging America's COVID Response?

Joe Biden ran for president, promising he would end the pandemic. Given the spectacular failure of this promise, perhaps it’s worth asking the question of whether or not he really wants to.

Various government officials used emergency pandemic powers to enact restrictions that they said were to protect us. So we shut down schools, businesses, and plenty more. All we needed was “fifteen days to slow the spread.”

Well, it’s been a long fifteen days. While some states (red ones) have eased or removed various restrictions, others (blue ones) have not. Finally, in October, leftist Bill Maher acknowledged how some (read: the left) don’t want the pandemic to end.

“I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over. There’s always going to be a variant. You shouldn’t have to wear a mask,” he said. “Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You’ve got to pick. You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine.”

Maher also noted that when he travels, “the red states are a joy and the blue states are a pain in the a**. For no reason.”

He was right. Have the different approaches of these states changed the trajectory of the pandemic? No, not really. So, why have these restrictions at all?

Control. Democrats in power love control and typically aren’t willing to give it up. Before taking office, Joe Biden insisted he wouldn’t make vaccinations mandatory, and then, several months later, he fully embraced vaccine mandates. Why? Because he desperately wants to end the pandemic? Pfttt. Please. His advisors know this is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Breakthrough infections are, in fact, common, particularly with the omicron variant. Biden, like many other Democrats, likes control. Saving lives isn’t his modus operandi. How many mixed signals and contradictory regulations do we need to make that clear?

If saving lives was his objective, if ending the pandemic was his objective, he wouldn’t be withholding crucial COVID treatments from the states. The Biden administration controls the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments, but Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says the Biden administration is “actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments.”

Why would he do that?

“[T]he Biden administration has never focused on testing, therapeutics or things like natural immunity, which are important to a lot of people out there,” says Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas). “The reason is because they need the COVID fear factor at a certain level. The best way to do that is to focus on mandatory vaccines and masking.”

But why is the fear factor necessary? Remember how in 2020, various states made illegal changes to election laws because of COVID? These changes, like unprecedented expansions of mail-in voting, drastically made our elections less secure, resulting in widespread allegations of voter fraud in battleground states. But, as long as the fear factor is still there, Democrats in power can still justify keeping in place various COVID-era changes to election laws that help their party stay in control.

So has Biden been sabotaging our COVID response and withholding vital treatments in order to perpetuate the pandemic as long as possible in an effort to keep Democrats in power?

Is that really outside the realm of possibility anymore?