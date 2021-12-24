Trump Plans to ‘Tell the Real Facts’ About Bette Midler in Forthcoming Book

Bette Midler recently made headlines for attacking the voters of West Virginia, calling them “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

“What [Joe Manchin], who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible,” she tweeted earlier this week. “He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

She later apologized, but that apology wasn’t good enough for Donald Trump, who vowed to “tell the real facts” about her in his forthcoming book.

“Wacko Bette Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild,” Trump said in a statement. “Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about her in my book. I love you, West Virginia!”

Midler was a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency, and the two occasionally got into some public feuds. I don’t know what Trump meant by saying he’d tell “the real facts about her” in his upcoming book. I don’t doubt that Midler is like many of his Hollywood critics who once praised him before entering politics and sought him out for his financial assistance. But, for those of us anxiously awaiting to read his story of his time in the White House, we don’t need Trump’s presidential memoir to be a litany of score-settling with Hollywood liberals. We deserve something better.

