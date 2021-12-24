A Simple Solution for Kamala Harris to Improve Her Media Coverage

Kamala Harris has reportedly been complaining about her role as Biden’s chief token woman of color. She is historically unpopular for a vice president. Many believe she was set up to fail by Joe Biden because of the “trash” assignments she’s been given—namely the border crisis and election reform.

I really don’t see it as my role to give Democrats advice, but when we learned that Kamala Harris has been complaining that she’d be getting better media coverage if she were a white male, I had to speak up.

“Ms. Harris has privately told her allies that the news coverage of her would be different if she were any of her 48 predecessors, whom she has described as all white and male,” the New York Times reported Thursday.

So, what can she do? Should she work harder and do a better job at the things she’s been assigned to do? For example, the border crisis. Perhaps visiting the southern border before she was mocked for not doing so might have signaled to the public she’s actually serious about solving the problem. But, let’s get serious. The border crisis isn’t exactly a problem the Biden administration wants to solve. So, what’s the key to better news coverage for Kamala Harris, a woman of color?

I’ve devised a two-fold strategy for Kamala Harris to achieve the same glowing coverage her predecessors–Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, and Dan Quayle–received.

I’m telling you, this is foolproof!

First, she must identify as a male.

Quite frankly, this one should have been obvious. According to the left, gender, being a social construct, is a state of mind, not a function of biology, chromosomes, or sex organs. It’s fluid–a spectrum, if you will, with a range of 72 to infinite genders. The gender spectrum is Kamala’s oyster, presenting limitless options for her/him/they/xir/beep/bop/boop to choose from. Of course, in reality, identifying as a male is all she needs to achieve the universally positive coverage that our nation’s male leaders have enjoyed without exception.

Why hasn’t she thought of this before? She lived in San Francisco, for crying out loud. She’s also been known to announce her preferred pronouns. So this should be a no-brainer for her.

Ahh, but gender is only half of the obstacle she needs to overcome for better media coverage.

Next, she must identify as white.

Being transracial isn’t as mainstream as being transgender, but Kamala Harris would do wonders for the transracial identity movement by identifying as white. While most examples of transracial identity involve white people identifying as minorities, Kamala Harris would truly be a pioneer, shattering the glass ceiling and elevating the visibility of transracial white people to literally the second-highest office in the country.

Aside from that historic feat, by identifying as a white man, she’d gain the advantage of immediate positive press coverage. So it’s a win-win for Kamala.

If she’s so desperate to be treated more like Donald Trump by the media, then by golly, she should announce that she identifies as a white man and that her preferred pronouns are he/him/his.

You got this, Kamala. You got this.

