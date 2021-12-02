FAKE NEWS: No, Trump Didn't Have COVID Before His Debate With Biden

The liberal media went crazy in the wake of reports that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ forthcoming book reveals that Trump had tested positive for COVID days before his first debate with Joe Biden.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki referenced the claim of Trump having COVID before the debate during the White House press briefing on Wednesday, saying that Trump “apparently, reportedly, didn’t even share with people he was going to interact with that he had tested positive for COVID himself.”

Trump denied the accusations in a statement released Wednesday morning.

“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,” Trump said. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

On Wednesday evening Meadows spoke of the reports and agreed with Trump.

“I believe the president said it’s fake news. What’s the story here?” Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt asked Meadows Wednesday night.

“Well, the president’s right, it’s fake news,” Mark Meadows replied.

“If you actually read the book, the context of it, that story outlined a false positive,” he explained. “Literally he had a test, had two other tests after that that showed he didn’t have COVID during the debate. And yet the way that the media wants to spin it is certainly to be as negative about Donald Trump as they possibly can while giving Joe Biden a pass.”

“So the story is that it was a false positive, you got negative ones after that, but the first one was a false positive?” Schmitt asked.

“That’s correct,” said Meadows.