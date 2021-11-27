Canada Releases 50 Million Pounds From Maple Syrup Reserve. Seriously!

America has its Strategic Petroleum Reserve for use in national emergencies. Joe Biden recently announced the release of 50 million barrels from the reserve to help lower gas prices boost his approval ratings.

Canada, it turns out, has also tapped its strategic reserves. But instead of 50 million barrels of oil, they’re releasing 50 million pounds of maple syrup.

That’s right, Canada has a strategic maple syrup reserve, which exists to help meet demand when there’s a disruption in supply. According to the New York Post, “The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is a government-sponsored cartel that controls some 70 percent of the world’s maple syrup supply and is sometimes compared to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ grip on oil.”

Quebec produces over 70% of the world’s maple syrup supply, making it crucial to your daily breakfast. It’s probably the only reason most of us even know where Canada is on a map.

Production of syrup experienced a 24% decline due to the spring season being warmer and shorter than expected, and the 50 million pounds being released represents about half of the entire stockpile.

“That’s why the reserve is made, to never miss maple syrup,” said Helene Normandin, spokeswoman for Quebec Maple Syrup Producers. “And we won’t miss maple syrup!”

Genuine maple syrup truly is a delight, and I now have a whole new appreciation for the efforts our neighbors in the north go to in order to ensure that we don’t go without it. Canada releasing their syrup from their reserves makes a lot more sense than Joe Biden raiding our petroleum reserves to temporarily reduce gas prices in the hopes of boosting his approval ratings. Biden was handed a virtually energy-efficient country but then axed the Keystone XL pipeline, restricted drilling, and then begged OPEC to do something about the rise in gas prices. At least Canada’s maple syrup production decline wasn’t caused by stupidity.