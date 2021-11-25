Here's Something the MSM Won't Tell You About the Waukesha Killer

After the initial shock of the Waukesha massacre, it quickly became apparent that this story wasn’t convenient for the mainstream media and The Narrative™ they so desperately cling to. So, it won’t get the same attention as, for example, the death of George Floyd got last year.

That story was just the kind of story the liberal media craves. White cop, black victim. The perfect outrage story that perpetuates The Narrative™ that cops are evil and racist, that this is a racist country, and that systemic racism is the country’s biggest problem.

While the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., has been revealed to be a racist, he’s not the type of racist who makes what he did something that the folks at MSNBC or CNN like to talk about. Why not? Because he’s black and, according to his social media posts, hates white people. All of his victims are also white. If the situation were reversed, we’d be hearing all kinds of talk about the attack being a hate crime. You know it. But you won’t hear about that on the left-leaning networks. This isn’t the kind of thing that gets MSNBC or CNN a boost in ratings—which they both desperately need. Why not? Because liberal audiences don’t like these stories.

Well, it just got a whole lot worse.

It turns out that the Waukesha killer was also an aspiring rapper, and based on the lyrics of some of his songs, he hated Donald Trump and his supporters, according to a report from Fox News.

“This that f— Donald Trump Flow and whoever hate it,” he raps in a song titled “X.”

So, instead of a Trump-loving white supremacist, we have here a Trump-hating black supremacist.

Well, cancel the months of continuous coverage! You won’t find murals or statues depicting any of the victims popping up around the world. You won’t know their names the way you know George Floyd’s nae. Joe Biden won’t speak at any of the victims’ funerals, which, of course, will not be televised or attended by high-ranking Democrats.

Nope. The Waukesha massacre doesn’t fit The Narrative™, and therefore there’s no point in covering this story. It should come as no surprise to you that the liberal media is already ignoring it.

For the mainstream media, The Narrative™ is far more important than the facts. For months, the press portrayed Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist who crossed state lines with a weapon looking for trouble. As far as they were concerned, he was no different than a hardened criminal looking for blood.

Obviously, it wasn’t true, but the devotion to the narrative meant keeping the lies flowing, even after the trial proved it wrong.

Darrell Brooks Jr. isn’t the right suspect for the media to take an interest in the story. Brooks had been arrested earlier this month for running over his girlfriend with his car and was out on a mere $1,000 bail. So Darrell Brooks Jr. was out on the streets and able to kill six and wound dozens more because of bail reform—which just so happens to be the latest cause du jour of the left’s criminal justice platform.

In fact, Joe Biden advocated for bail reform in his presidential campaign platform, calling it “modern-day debtors’ prison.”

