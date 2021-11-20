Hollywood Targets Kyle Rittenhouse with Social Media Astroturfing

I don’t remember the first time I saw someone post “I want to live in a country where Colin Kaepernick is seen as a hero and Kyle Rittenhouse is seen as a terrorist,” on social media, but chances are we’ve all seen someone post it. Why? Because the left has been astroturfing this message for weeks now.

And they’ve been caught.

Hollywood is getting its talking points out. pic.twitter.com/Q7xEMPA7oy — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) November 19, 2021

Instead of retweeting the original message (wherever it came from) these people copied the message and posted it as their own. Was this by design? Does the left get their marching orders from a Social Justice shaman? However this came to be, did they seriously think we wouldn’t notice?

For our VIPS: The Limbaugh ‘Media Montage’ Lives On! Little-Known Twitter Hack Exposes Left-Wing Talking Points

It’s hard to imagine the left wanting a media athlete who’s a millionaire being seen as a hero, but obvious those who posted this fake grassroots message, especially those in Hollywood, have a problem with Kyle Rittenhouse being seen as “a hero.”

What they don’t get is that this isn’t about whether he’s a hero or not. Rittenhouse may have, at one point, represented bravery and heroism for his efforts to protect the Kenosha community from rioters and looters, but, at least for me, he became a symbol of our natural right to defend ourselves—something the left apparently no longer believes.