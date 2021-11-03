Kamala Will Regret These Words After Tuesday Night

Republican Glenn Youngkin emerged victorious in Virginia on Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe by two points, despite Joe Biden winning the state by ten points a year earlier. Virginia hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since 2004 and has been trending bluer ever since.

McAuliffe previously served as governor of the state and was widely expected to win for most of the campaign. In fact, it wasn’t until the final week that Youngkin took the lead in the Real Clear Politics average. As McAuliffe was clearly in trouble, he brought in some heavy hitters to save his campaign, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

In the hopes of boosting turnout, on Friday, Kamala Harris warned Virginia Democrats that the results of the election would have a ripple effect on future elections…and I bet she wishes she hadn’t said this now.

“What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on,” she said.

Kamala Harris four days ago: "What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on." pic.twitter.com/332NEATsF2 — Caleb Smith (@CalebJSmith) November 3, 2021

Oops.