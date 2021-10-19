There Was an Insurrection Last Week and No One Noticed

Remember the shocking footage of protesters who chanted obscenities as they broke into and vandalized a federal building and attacked police in an apparent insurrection?

You should, because it happened last week. Last Thursday, a mob of climate activists got violent and broke into the Department of the Interior, in what some would call an insurrection—if it had involved Trump supporters.

“Let’s go!” one protester yells while trying to climb in through the door. People cheer in support and crowd the steps as police continue to physically block the one entrance that is not locked. pic.twitter.com/aye5ydPKSa — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Climate protesters are pushing police, trying to force their way into the Department of the Interior where other activists have made it inside in an attempt to occupy the building. pic.twitter.com/IVhvPdTAYu — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present,” Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in a statement.

“Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Centering the voices of lawful protesters is and will continue to be an important foundation of our democracy,” her statement continued. “It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation while honoring first amendment rights.”

No condemnation of political violence was made.

Despite the violence, injuries, and apparent insurrection, the Washington Post described the incident as a “clash” between climate activists and security personnel.

Police and climate activists clashed Thursday during protests at the Interior Department, with security personnel sustaining “multiple injuries” and one officer being taken to a hospital, agency spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said. Climate demonstrators were attempting to occupy the Interior Department, with dozens entering the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on C Street NW. Those who remained outside clashed with police as they tried to keep the one unlocked door open. At times, protesters attempted to push past the police line. The protesters were here for People vs. Fossil Fuels, five days of demonstrations by a coalition of groups known as Build Back Fossil Free that has included Indigenous leaders from across the country. The coalition’s name is a nod to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

Oh, they were advocating for Biden’s climate agenda, were they? Does that mean Biden incited the insurrection? Perhaps an October 14 Commission should be established and Joe Biden’s supporters should be locked up without trial.

But, no, none of that will happen. Chances are good that most people don’t even know about the mob that broke into the Department of the Interior, or that people were hurt in the name of Biden’s climate agenda. This mob will not be criticized as an “attack on our democracy.”