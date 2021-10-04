Pennsylvania Democrat Wants 'Inseminators' to Undergo Mandatory Vasectomies After Three Kids

Rep. Chris Rabb, a Democrat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has introduced a bill that “will require all inseminators to undergo vasectomies within 6 weeks from having their third child or 40th birthday, whichever comes first.“

He announced his intention to introduce the bill on Twitter, ironically including the hashtag #ReproductiveRights with it.

My forthcoming bill will codify the definition of #wrongfulconception to include when a person has demonstrated negligence toward preventing #conception during intercourse. /2 And . . . — Rep. Chris Rabb (@RepRabb) October 2, 2021

“For far too long, the public debate around abortion, contraception and related reproductive matters has thrust government into the center of restrictions on the bodily autonomy of women and girls,” Rabb wrote in a memorandum published Saturday. “Rarely is there a meaningful dialogue around public policy focusing on the personal responsibility of cisgender men in this sphere.”

“The rights of cisgender men have always been paramount in our society with little focus on their responsibility as inseminators to change their behaviors for the good of their partners, families, and society at large,” he continued.

“As we head toward climax on this heated discourse around this delicate matter, we should come together to address it with surgical precision,” he added.

And no, I’m not kidding, he actually wrote that.

The legislation Rabb is proposing would also allow women to sue men—I’m sorry, inseminators—for “unwanted pregnancies against inseminators who wrongfully conceive a child with them.”

Apparently, it doesn’t take two to tango in Rabb’s sick, twisted world. The bill, Rabb says, will also “empower Pennsylvanians to enforce this new law by offering a $10,000 reward for reporting to the proper authorities those scofflaws who have not complied with this statute within the allotted timeframe,” an apparent spoof on the Texas pro-life law that lets citizens report doctors or facilities that illegally perform abortions.

“As long as state legislatures continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men and non-binary people, there should be laws that address the responsibility of men who impregnate them. Thus, my bill will also codify ‘wrongful conception’ to include when a person has demonstrated negligence toward preventing conception during intercourse.”

Rabb’s bill was inspired by a similar bill introduced in Illinois that would allow residents to sue men who cause an unintended pregnancy or domestic assault for $10,000—half of which would go into a state fund meant to pay for abortions for women in Texas who can’t get one in-state.

Are these bills serious, or just lame attempts at making a statement about the Texas law? I really can’t say. While it might be a statement against the Texas law that limits abortions to within six weeks of conception, radical leftists might actually be this crazy to think these bills are legitimate in their own right.

