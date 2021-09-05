Taliban Terror: Pregnant American Woman Stranded in Afghanistan Pleas for Help as the Extremists 'Hunt' Door-to-Door

It’s hard to say just how many Americans were left behind in Afghanistan by Joe Biden. The White House claims 100-200, while one U.S. official estimated over 5,000.

The number, regardless of what it is, is too high, and these American citizens have been left behind enemy lines to suffer an unknown fate.

According to California native Nasria, who flew to Afghanistan in June, got married, as is now pregnant and stranded in the country, now that the U.S. military is gone the Taliban is “hunting Americans.”

“I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here? What’s going to happen?'” she said. “Apparently they’re [the Taliban] going door-to-door … trying to see if anybody has a blue passport.”

Nasria’s husband is an Afghan national and they both tried, unsuccessfully, to evacuate at the Kabul airport.

“It was so hard to get on a flight. There were a couple of days where we had to sleep on streets,” she said. “People were literally stepping over people. That’s how bad it was.”

The Taliban blocked Nasria and her husband from reaching the airport.

“If I was only 15 steps away from the airport and I was told people are going to come out of the airport to get me, so what hope am I supposed to have now?”

With Biden in charge, very little.