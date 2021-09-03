Too Little, Too Late: Millions of Biden Voters Regret Their Vote

Millions of people who cast their vote for Joe Biden in the presidential election last year “regret” voting for him, according to a new poll.

According to the latest Zogby Poll, one-fifth of likely voters say they regret their vote for Biden. Zogby says that “on the surface it doesn’t seem like much, especially if you look at the three quarters of likely voters who did not regret their vote,” but it actually matters a lot. And I agree.

“Why does this matter?” Zogby asks. “If you take into consideration the size of the electorate, and how the last two Presidential elections [2016 and 2020] were decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of battleground states, this could really hurt President Biden’s chances in 2024.”

The poll looks worse for Biden when you consider the demographics of the voters surveyed. “Some very important groups, who normally lean left and Democrat, were even more regretful about voting for the president in 2020,” noted Zogby.

“For example, younger voters aged 18-29 [27% yes/67% no/6% not sure] and middle aged voters aged 30-49 [30% yes/67% no/4% not sure] were much more likely to regret voting for Biden than older voters aged 50-64 [10% yes/87% no/3% not sure] and 65+ [6% yes/91% no/3% not sure].”

The poll also found that 29 percent of Republicans who voted for Biden regret their vote (which seems low to me) and 21 percent of Democrats regret their vote.

Those are pretty devastating numbers, especially since this poll was taken before the fall of Afghanistan. “Come next poll, many more voters might be expressing regret if Biden and company do not score a victory soon,” says Zogby.

You think?

It would be nice to take comfort in this poll, to be glad that so many Biden voters have seen the light and realize that voting for him was a mistake. I’d love to scream at the top of my lungs, “We told you so!” However, there’s no joy in that. Buyer’s remorse won’t undo the damage done by these voters, who have suddenly realized the error of their ways. To riff off of Jeff Goldblum’s character in Jurassic Park, when it came to defeating Trump in 2020, Biden voters were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should. We knew Biden wasn’t physically or mentally capable of handling the presidency. The evidence was all there for us to see. Sure, the media did their best to hide it, but it’s not like it was that hard to see anyway. Joe Biden spent much of the campaign in his basement, enjoying the barrier between him and voters in the real world that the COVID lockdowns afforded him.

But how can I feel better because of this poll? It doesn’t change anything. Sure, it doesn’t bode well for the Democrats in the 2022 midterms or Biden’s chances in 2024, but we still have to live with Biden being the one with the nuclear codes. We still have to deal with Biden making terrible decisions on foreign and domestic policy. Those are things that could take years to recover from. And as for the families of the 13 U.S. service members killed because of his incompetence, they will forever have to live with the consequences of the Biden presidency.

