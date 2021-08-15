Trump Calls on Joe Biden to Resign Over Afghanistan Crisis

As I’ve previously mentioned, Joe Biden has managed to make a mess out of everything he’s touched with record speed, and his incompetence has not gone unnoticed by his predecessor.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary,” Trump said in a statement. “It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!”

The fall of Afghanistan—in spite of Biden’s predictions to the contrary—has shocked our nation, which sacrificed much blood and treasure to liberate the Afghan people from the Taliban and al-Qaeda. According to reports Sunday evening, even Joe Biden (who is currently on vacation) and other top U.S. officials were “stunned” by the rapid speed with which the Taliban has taken over the country.

“There’s going to be no circumstance where you’ll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan,” Biden predicted last month.

How wrong he was.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan,” Trump said Sunday evening. “Along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”

“It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!” Trump added.

On Saturday, Joe Biden tried to blame the situation in Afghanistan on Trump, which Trump promptly shot down. “[Biden] ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him—a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America.”