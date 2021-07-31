BIDEN: 'In All Probability' New COVID Restrictions Are Coming Because Delta Is 'Deadlier.' The Math Doesn't Back Him Up.

Last month I asked if the Biden administration is looking to bring back COVID restrictions over the Delta variant of COVID. Now, Biden has essentially told us that they’re coming, and I’m outraged.

On Friday, as Biden left the White House to go to Camp David, he was asked by a CBS reporter if he expects more mandates to be imposed.

“In all probability,” Biden replied before trying to shift the focus to vaccinations. “By the way, we had a good day yesterday. Almost a million people got vaccinated, about half a million of those people for the first time or for their second shot. So I am hopeful that people are beginning to realize how essential it is to move.”

Biden’s comment was made before CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed to Fox News’s Bret Baier that the Biden administration is “looking into” vaccine mandates.

“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked her.

“Ummm. That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine,” Walensky replied. “Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”

Walensky later claimed on Twitter that she didn’t mean a nationwide mandate. “I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

Yeah, okay.

It’s been apparent for some time that the Biden administration was laying down the foundation to bring back COVID restrictions with scare tactics. For example, Joe Biden falsely claimed that the Delta variant of COVID was “deadlier” than the original virus, even though it isn’t. Dr. Fauci also called the Delta variant “more dangerous” and the nation’s “greatest threat” to eliminating COVID.

CHARTS: Despite a small spike in COVID cases in the US (most linked to the Delta variant) there hasn't been a spike in deaths. pic.twitter.com/a6bDRHvfdy — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) July 31, 2021

In the UK, where the Delta variant hit first, we can see even more context for how the Delta variant will likely play out:

CHARTS: Despite a huge spike in COVID cases in the UK (most linked to the Delta variant) there hasn't been a spike in deaths. pic.twitter.com/DZYDDfhBoZ — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) July 31, 2021

Do you see that huge spike in COVID cases? Do you see that there’s no corresponding spike in deaths? This makes sense, as we knew back in June that the Delta variant had a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.3 percent compared to the original strain’s CFR of 2.0 percent.

Senator Rand Paul explained the math to Tucker Carlson Thursday night.

“There’s one large study out of England, from Public Health England, 92,000 patients, and do you know how many people died in the vaccinated wing of this under age 50? Zero. Do you know how many people died — there were 52,000 people unvaccinated — do you know how many people died? Six. That works out to 0.08 percent less than the flu.”

So, the Biden administration is considering vaccine mandates and other restrictions because of the Delta variant… which is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Yes, the Delta variant is more contagious, but it is far less deadly. We don’t restrict the rights of our citizens over the flu. Heck, we shouldn’t have done it for the original strain of COVID last year. The bottom line here is that none of this talk about mask mandates, vaccine mandates, or other COVID restrictions is based on any science. It’s your government—the Biden administration—using fear to control you.