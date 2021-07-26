Sorry Fauci, I Didn't Get Vaccinated to Keep Wearing a Mask

The decision to get vaccinated was a tough one for me. I didn’t like the idea of having to get vaccinated to be able to return to something close to normal, but I also really, really wanted to stop wearing face masks. They’re annoying, and no matter what, they cause your glasses to fog up.

Oh, and they don’t do anything to protect you…

But, I got vaccinated because, in my state, vaccinated people would no longer be required to wear a mask. Sure, I could have lied about it, and it’s not like anyone asks you if you’re vaccinated when you walk in a store, but that didn’t seem right. So, I got vaccinated, and after two weeks, I considered myself free as a bird. I’ve never been happier to show my face.

Yet, it feels like our government overlords aren’t happy when we’re not entirely submissive, and there’s a lot of talk about mask mandates being implemented again because of the Delta variant.

The foundation for bringing back the mandates has been laid for some time now. Last month, Joe Biden flat-out lied by claiming the Delta variant is deadlier than the original strain of the virus.

“Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever,” Biden tweeted. “Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late.”

This is just not true. The Delta variant, while more contagious, has a significantly smaller case fatality ratio. For example, in the United Kingdom, approximately 95 percent of new cases are linked to the Delta variant, and new cases spiked to about 80 percent of peak levels, but there was no spike in COVID-19 deaths.

So, why are we even talking about mask mandates again?

Dr. Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday that restoring mask mandates is “under active consideration” and that he is “part of the discussion” surrounding that decision. Fauci

“If you’re looking at what’s going on locally, in the trenches, in places like L.A. County, the local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability, to say ‘you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection, but even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask,” said Fauci.

This is the same guy who said that store-bought masks don’t protect you, by the way. “Masks are really for infected people to protect them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci wrote on February 5, 2020. “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

Okay, so why mandate masks for healthy people? Science? Or control?

I think we all know the answer.

Sorry, Fauci, I didn’t get vaccinated so I could still wear a mask. I’ve had enough with the useless pieces of cloth. I’m done with the theatre.

Quite frankly, Dr. Fauci, I’m done with you.