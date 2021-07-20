Tom Brady Mocks Trump Supporters at White House Ceremony

Famed quarterback Tom Brady broke his longstanding tradition of not making White House visits by appearing with Joe Biden on Tuesday to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2021 Super Bowl victory.

Brady’s visit was curious because he previously did not attend such celebrations during the Trump and Obama presidencies.

But, on Tuesday, Brady was all chummy with Joe Biden and even made jokes at the expense of Trump supporters.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady added, alluding to Trump supporters who question whether Biden’s victory was legitimate.

“I understand that,” Biden can be heard saying.

“You understand that, Mr. President?” Brady responded.

It is worth noting that Tom Brady has been accused of cheating in the past for allegedly using deflated footballs during gameplay. He probably opposed a forensic audit of his footballs then, too.

