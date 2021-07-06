IKEA Canada's Pride 'Love Seats' Are Just So Awful

Pride Month might be over, but the virtue signaling still manages to linger on like the smell of rotten fish. For example, Ikea Canada recently announced that it “collaborated with designers active in the 2SLGBTQ+ community to create ‘Love Seats,’ a series of one-of-a-kind slipcovers inspired by the colours of different Pride flags, and the lived experiences from a wide spectrum of gender and sexual identities they represent.”

Umm, what’s 2SLGBTQ+? I don’t know how much longer this acronym can actually be, but this is the first time I’ve seen “2S” on it.

I’ll spare you the effort: “2S” means two-spirit. If you think that sounds stupid, you’re right. Because it means (I had to look this up) a term primarily associated with indigenous North Americans, and it was created in 1990 to make LGBT members of that community feel more special… or something. Don’t ask; I didn’t want to waste more than 20 seconds reading up on it.

But, back to the “Love Seats.” Who doesn’t want to express their sexuality with their furniture, right?

Watch the video below, if you dare.

I know I’m not exactly an expert on what’s fashionable or in style, but I’m pretty sure these are the ugliest slipcovers ever made. But hey, saying something is designed to advocated diversity apparently is enough for some to overlook that. IKEA Canada also”hopes the Love Seats inspire Canadians to feel more confident in opening up dialogues of their own.”

Seriously, what isn’t about “opening up dialogue” these days? After going through 30 days of “Pride Month,” I think it’s clear the one thing that isn’t lacking is dialogue. There so much dialogue, in fact, it’s basically being screamed in our faces 24/7/365.

It’s bad enough the many in the LGBT community need to have preferred pronouns to have their sexual identities validated by the public, but couches are apparently the next frontier in gender identity affirmation.

“At IKEA, celebrating [International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia] and Pride means advocating for a more fair and equal world free from homophobia, transphobia and biphobia,” said John Williams, the equality, diversity and inclusion leader of IKEA Canada. “We want people of all sexual orientations and gender identities to feel at home at IKEA and everywhere. This year’s Love Seats collaboration aligns with our commitment to create community for, and uplift the voices of, our 2SLGBTQ+ co-workers and customers, so that they feel welcomed, respected and appreciated for who they are.”

According to the press release, the Love Seats “will be on display at select IKEA locations across Canada throughout the summer.” So, sorry, if you are desperate to virtue signal your 2SLGBTQ+ pride or allyship, it does not appear that IKEA will actually be selling these slipcovers for the few people who actually can’t see how ugly these things are.

I think Hunter Biden’s paintings might actually be better.