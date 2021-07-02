FACEPALM—Biden on Tragic Condo Collapse: 'You Know What's Good About This?'

On Thursday, Joe Biden was in Florida for a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis and other local leaders near the site of the Surfside condo collapse and bizarrely interjected to point out what he considers to be a silver lining in this tragedy.

“Let me just say one more thing,” Biden began just as Governor DeSantis was about to speak after being thanked for his leadership in the wake of the tragedy. “You know what’s good about this? We’re letting the nation know we can cooperate — and when it’s really important. […] We’re coming together.”

This is life and death,” he continued. “I just got back from 12 days in Europe. They wonder whether we can do this. And you’re doing it. I mean, just the simple act of everybody doing whatever needs to be done. You know it really makes a difference.”

At least 18 dead, 145 still missing. Not the time to say "You know what's good about this?" pic.twitter.com/xqner5KRxq — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) July 2, 2021

We all know that tragedy brings people together. But Biden’s off-hand comment comes across as entirely self-serving.

Is it possible Biden meant well with his comment and was just tone-deaf in the most cringeworthy way? Maybe. Or was Biden looking to capitalize on the situation by subtly calling attention to the fact that he was sitting next to a potential Republican candidate for president in 2024 as proof of his leadership ability in times of crisis? I don’t know the answer, but people are dead and many more are missing. Adults are acting like adults, and Biden wants a gold star for it? Just do your job and stop worrying about patting yourself on the back.

