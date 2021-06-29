Yes, We Should Take Tucker Carlson's Spying Claims Seriously. Here's Why.

“The Biden administration is spying on us,” Tucker Carlson said on his Fox News program Monday night. “We have confirmed that.”

According to Tucker, two whistleblowers in the National Security Agency (NSA) have been reading his text messages regarding a story on the January 6 Capitol riot.

This is a serious allegation, and yet easy to believe. Very easy.

It shouldn’t be. This is America, after all. The federal government wouldn’t do such a thing, would it?

Articles from The Hill, Business Insider, and The Daily Beast, amongst others, attempted to dismiss the allegations. A quick search of social media shows exactly what you’d expect: some believe the accusations while others dismiss them as poppycock. As you can imagine, it’s split along partisan lines.

But while the liberal media is quickly trying to dismiss the allegations, they shouldn’t. It wasn’t all that long ago that the federal government spied on the media.

Less than six months into Obama’s second term we learned that his Justice Department secretly obtained two months of phone records for AP reporters and editors. One consequence of this Obama administration spying was that longtime sources stopped talking to the Associated Press and other news organizations.

Obama’s Justice Department also secretly obtained then-Fox News reporter James Rosen’s phone records, tracked his movements, and read his emails while investigating possible leaks of classified information to Rosen for an article on North Korea’s nuclear program. Sound familiar?

RELATED: The Top Five Ways Obama Attacked the Free Press

It gets worse. Rosen was also threatened with jail time when the Obama Justice Department labeled him a “co-conspirator” with one of his sources, who was charged with violating the Espionage Act of 1917 for leaking the information to Rosen. This all happened while Joe Biden was vice president.

Another journalist, James Risen of the New York Times, was similarly treated as a co-conspirator with a government source indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act. Risen was subpoenaed and originally compelled to testify against one of his sources.

We know that the Biden administration and the Democratic Party are obsessed with the Capitol riot and are not only trying to investigate it to death, but also throwing the book at anyone who may have been involved. Tucker Carlson’s reporting on the riot has challenged the official narrative, thus making him a threat.

The Obama-Biden administration’s corruption went well beyond spying on the media as well. In addition to abusing the Espionage Act to target reporters and their sources, Obama’s IRS improperly targeted conservative and Tea Party groups leading up to the 2012 presidential election in order to protect Obama’s presidency. Obstruction of justice was the standard operating procedure during the Obama-Biden years. Oh yeah, and the whole ‘creating a false narrative about Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election in order to spy on his campaign’ thing. A classic.

RELATED: 14 Real Obama Scandals That Have Nothing to do with His Wearing a Tan SuitT

So, why is the media so quick to dismiss Tucker’s allegations. Have they forgotten about how Obama spied on them and tried to put journalists and whistleblowers in jail? Nothing seemed to be off-limits then and given the left’s obsession with the Capitol riot, Biden’s complaining about the media—which is just rich—and his history of being part of an administration that literally spied on journalists all give credence to Tucker’s claims.