CHILLING: China Discussed Bioweapons Targeting Specific Races

A new report alleges that China discussed how manmade viruses could be weaponized to target certain races.

The report comes from David Asher, who led the State Department’s investigation of the origins of COVID-19 before Joe Biden shut it down.

According to Asher, what China wrote in a declaration to The Seventh Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention at the United Nations office in Geneva “essentially laid out a road map of developments in biotechnology pertinent to the biological weapons convention that the Chinese indicated as particularly salient,” the Daily Wire reported.

“It wasn’t clear from their declaration whether this was for potential offensive use of synthetic biology and other techniques … but it certainly appears to lay out what they felt were going to be the drivers of a more potent offense in the future decade related to biotechnology,” Asher said. “This is probably the most disturbing thing to note that there could be a type of population-targeting or ethnic targeting using biology, according to the Chinese. That doesn’t mean they did it in the case of Covid-19 or anything else but it definitely implied that they were fully aware that this is feasible and possible.”

Watch Australian investigative reporter Sharri Markson’s report on the bombshell:

China has insisted that COVID-19 wasn’t created in a lab, and for over a year it was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory, though in recent weeks that theory has regained traction as highly plausible.

Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly refuted the manmade virus theory for a year even though he was told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.” Some now believe that Fauci publicly dismissed the lab-leak theory to protect his own connections to funding “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We also know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was conducting gain-of-function research and that it was partially funded by Fauci’s NIH.

RELATED: The Five Biggest Bombshells (So Far) From Fauci’s Emails

The report is behind a paywall, but here are select excerpts from China’s submission to the biological weapons conventions, courtesy of The Daily Wire:

“Thorough study of systems biology in the body can systematically analyze differences in genes and susceptibility to disease in the population and lay the theoretical foundations for an across the board improvement in levels of human health, but it can also create the potential for biological weapons based on genetic differences between races. Once hostile elements grasp that different ethnic groups harbor intrinsically different genetic susceptibilities to particular pathogens, they can put that knowledge into practice and create genetic weapons targeted at a racial group with a particular susceptibility.”

Once hostile elements grasp that different ethnic groups harbor intrinsically different genetic susceptibilities to particular pathogens, they can put that knowledge into practice and create genetic weapons targeted at a racial group with a particular susceptibility.” “Gene sequencing is getting steadily faster and the costs are coming down; industrial applications of sequencing technology are already appearing and can be used to synthesize new pathogens. Another way is through making it easier to create biological weapons. Modern genetic technology can be used to bring about genetic modifications in traditional agents of biological warfare, making their production more efficient and increasing their stability. A third way is through the gestation of a new generation of biological weapons. Research into genetic differences and susceptibility to pathogens among different populations and species can lead to the creation of racial bioweapons based on genetic differences between races.”

“The science and technology of synthetic biology are spreading rapidly and synthetic DNA technology has already become a basic tool of biological research; the related reagents and equipment are becoming ever easier to obtain. Accidental mistakes in biotech laboratories can place mankind in great danger. Synthetic biology in some civilian biotechnology research and applications may unintentionally give rise to new, highly hazardous man-made pathogens with unforeseeable consequences.” [Emphasis added]

“It sent chills up my spine when I saw the PLA submissions and the type of research China’s biological weapons experts had been working on, as China proudly announced to a world biological weapons convention, right there in black and white,” Miles Yu, a top adviser to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told The Australian about the document. “It bore macabre significance because anything China’s bio-labs do might well be connected to the PLA’s biological weapons of mass destruction of the most lethal and sophisticated kind.”