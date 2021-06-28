Biden Admin Laid Down the Welcome Mat for Sex Offenders at the Border

Border Patrol agents have arrested 353 illegal aliens previously convicted of sex crimes this fiscal year so far, according to a report from The Epoch Times, and a large number of them had been convicted of sex-related crimes against minors.

This represents a 542 percent increase compared to the same period in FY2020 when only 55 criminal sex offenders were arrested attempting to cross the border.

Convicted criminals are the most likely population of illegal aliens to evade capture by Border Patrol. More than a quarter of a million illegal immigrants have evaded capture so far this year, according to newly-appointed Acting Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t read a paper or a report from my agents that talks about criminal aliens, sexual offenders that they’ve apprehended out there,” Ortiz said.

This is troubling, particularly because Joe Biden canceled “Operation Talon,” a Trump program to deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex-related crimes. Apparently, Biden’s plan to reverse everything Trump did includes getting rid of sex offenders.

In the Del Rio Sector of Texas, there’s been a 1,400 percent increase in sex offenders arrested at the border. A resident of Del Rio, Texas, said that prior to Biden taking office, he had only seen two illegal aliens pass through his backyard, but now, he sees hundreds daily.

“I have four daughters—does it concern me when you say there’s a 1,400 percent increase in sex offenders? Yes, it concerns me,” the resident said. “I’m concerned about the single men who are running through my backyard, sneaking. And I’m about a 50 percent success rate on whether or not I get an agent to come out to my place when I call. And when they do, it’s awesome, they bring helicopters, they bring support. Otherwise, I’m sitting there unarmed and there’s a guy soaking wet in my backyard screaming at me in Spanish. I don’t know what to do with this guy.”

Just how many sex offenders have successfully made it into this country because Joe Biden laid down the welcome mat at the border? It’s impossible to say.