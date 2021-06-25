What Was Up With Joe Biden's Creepy Whispering During His Press Conference?

I can only imagine what happened behind the scenes on Thursday after Joe Biden’s bizarre behavior during a White House press conference.
On three different occasions, apropos of nothing, Biden leaned into the microphone and whispered to reporters.
When asked about additional relief for families, Biden whispered toward PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor: “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.”
Later, when asked by CNN reporter Phil Mattingly about how the deal was brokered despite low expectations, Biden said in a normal speaking voice that he always thought the outlook was good.
“I’m not going to negotiate with the press when I’m negotiating privately with my colleagues. And these are very tough decisions. I don’t in any way dismiss what Sen. [Chris] Murphy [D-Conn.] says about the environment. I don’t dismiss it at all,” Biden said.
Dropping to a whisper and stooping his head as his eyes grew wide, Biden added: “I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?”
Biden then whispered again when raising on his own the issue of some workers preferring to collect enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits than return to low-wage jobs.
“Pay them more. This is an employee’s — an employee’s bargaining chip now,” he whispered into the microphone.
Watching the video of these exchanges, it’s hard not to cringe at just how creepy it really was.
Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press.
This week he's whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021
“What did I just watch!?” asked former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
It’s an important question. Why did Biden think he was doing when he whispered on those occasions? Is this Joe Biden overcompensating for his habit of yelling at reporters and even voters?
On the campaign trail last year he infamously called a New Hampshire voter “a lying dog-faced pony soldier,” and blew up at a Detroit auto factory worker who accused Biden of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”
“You’re full of sh**!” Biden snapped back.
More recently, Biden had a near meltdown after being asked by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins about why he had any confidence in Putin.
“When did I say I was confident? What I said was, let’s get it straight: I said what will change [Kremlin] behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world. I’m not confident of anything, I’m just stating a fact,” Biden blasted back. He eventually had to apologize.
Other incidents have been less confrontational and just creepy. Last month, he made a ridiculously inappropriate comment to an elementary-school-aged girl, telling her she “looked like a 19-year-old” the way she sat “with her legs crossed.”
RELATED: 6 Recent Examples of Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline That Should Concern Us All
Perhaps Joe Biden is undergoing anger management therapy, and he was told to try to speak slowly and quietly when he’s frustrated? That can’t be it. Heck, it’s hard not to watch the video and not think about Biden’s creepy whispering into the ears of women and young girl over the years—you know, the same kind of behavior that has resulted in multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct?
Or maybe Joe Biden has just completely lost his marbles. After all, in this very same press conference, Biden claimed that Kamala Harris has done a “great job so far on” the border crisis.
Really? Granted, she was right next to him at the time he said that, but still, if Kamala has done a great job on the border crisis so far, I’d hate to see what a mediocre job would look like.
But, back to Biden’s bizarre behavior. How long can the mainstream media pretend this guy is okay? One day he’s snapping at a reporter, and soon after he’s whispering like that’s a normal thing to do into a microphone during a White House press conference. Are the same people who weren’t comfortable with Donald Trump’s style really going to pretend Biden’s behavior is a return to normalcy?
How much longer are we going to be speculating about what’s going on with Biden after bizarre and creepy behavior in public? Under Trump, we had left-wing mental health professionals getting airtime on left-wing networks speculating about Trump’s mental health, and he was clearly mentally stable. Joe Biden, however, clearly is not, and yet calling him out for that is taboo in the mainstream media.
It’s getting harder to watch Biden, wondering how he will embarrass the country next. Quite frankly, I’m already cringing thinking about it.
Bring back the mean tweeter!