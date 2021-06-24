Did Joe Biden Threaten American Gun Owners with F-15s and Nuclear Weapons?

I’ve often made fun of ridiculous and irresponsible statements made by Joe Biden, and it seems like each time he’s managed to level up the absurdity a few notches. But, on Wednesday, he may have truly topped himself by a longshot during a press conference on his administration’s gun crime prevention strategy.

“The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon. Those who say the blood of lib- — ‘the blood of patriots,’ you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots,” Biden said. “What’s happened is that there have never been — if you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

Yes, he actually said this. There’s video.

BIDEN: "Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.” "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."pic.twitter.com/WVHUffpphP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

First of all, Joe Biden clearly doesn’t understand the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment doesn’t limit which people can own a gun or the weapons they can own. The Second Amendment prevents the government from restricting the right of the people to keep and bear arms, and that this right is a critical safeguard against tyranny.

But, it’s his comments afterward that are really troubling. Is Biden threatening gun owners? Is he posing a challenge to them? Is he telling American citizens that the United States is too powerful to be overthrown, that there’s no hope against a tyrannical government? Whatever his meaning, it went against the basic fundamentals of what it means to be an American. American’s should always have the means to overthrow a tyrannical government. It is a last resort check on the government’s power—the Founders knew this. They knew that if the government became tyrannical that citizens would need the means to overthrow the government and replace it with a new one.

Of course, Biden wants to take away people’s rights to own a gun, which is another way of making the people powerless to overthrow a tyrannical government.