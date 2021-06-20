Five Things Democrats Could Do To Convince Us They Don't Want Widespread Voter Fraud

As far as I’m concerned, Democrats want voter fraud. They don’t say this, but they consistently act like it. I don’t want to believe this, but they make it increasingly difficult to believe they want safe and secure elections.

According to the Democrats, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in history… but they don’t want to verify that with forensic audits. Keep in mind, that every election lost by Democrats in the past twenty years has been met with accusations of a stolen election. We all remember the 2000 election, but Democrats also suggested that the 2004 election was stolen in the state of Ohio. Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) and Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) filed an objection (on behalf of a group of Democrats in Congress) to the counting of Ohio’s electoral votes, and delaying certification of the 2004 presidential election results. This was only the second time in history such a challenge occurred. Nothing came of the challenge, as we know, but it’s also interesting to note that even now, John Kerry still suggests that the 2004 election was stolen from him. Flash forward to 2016, and we have the whole Russian collusion narrative, which we know was completely bogus. It comes down to this formula: When a Republican wins the election was stolen, and when a Democrat wins it was a secure election. Again, Democrats insist that the 2020 election was the safest and most secure election in history, and anyone who won’t take their word on that is a conspiracy theorist.