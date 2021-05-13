BREAKING: Maricopa County Election Audit Uncovers 'Significant Discrepancies'

Earlier this month, the team auditing the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz., reported that the county was refusing to turn over routers or even images of routers to election auditors despite a judge’s order. Why would they refuse? The county claimed that they “determined the information contained in Maricopa County’s routers can be used as blueprints to intercept sensitive county data.”

But maybe there’s another explanation?

The team handling the audit has made a couple of shocking announcements recently that suggest something truly is amiss with the election results in Maricopa County.

“As we open boxes of ballots delivered by Maricopa County, we are discovering significant discrepancies between the number of ballots therein and the batch reports included in the boxes,” reports the official Twitter account of the Maricopa County 2020 Election Audit.

This comes on the heels of another astonishing discovery made on Wednesday when the audit team discovered that “Maricopa County deleted a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit.”

“This is spoliation of evidence!” they say.

