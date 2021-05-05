WATCH: Biden's Reading From Teleprompter During Speech Goes Horribly Wrong

On Wednesday, Joe Biden promoted the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which, with a price tag of $28.6 billion, seeks to help restaurants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking, Biden appeared to struggle with reading his prepared remarks off the teleprompter, getting words wrong, running words together, and slurring his speech.

It’s brutal to watch him struggle with basic English. But you can’t really look away.

At the time of this writing, the White House has not published a transcript of this speech. It will be interesting to see how they… interpret his words.