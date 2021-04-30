A Plurality of Voters Deem Biden's First 100 Days a 'Failure'

A plurality of Likely U.S. Voters considers Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office a “failure,” according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

A mere 36 percent of voters rated Biden’s first 100 days in office a success, while 44 percent say they’ve been a failure. Just 18 percent of voters say it’s somewhere in between.

Of course, the perception of Biden’s performance falls largely along party lines, as almost three-quarters of Republicans rated Biden’s performance as a failure, while only sixteen percent of Democrats agreed. Two-thirds of Democrats consider Biden’s presidency a success, and only 12 percent of Republicans agree.

While the perceptions of Republican and Democrat voters are no surprise, the poll does give Biden plenty of reason to be concerned. Only 26 percent of independents rated Biden’s first 100 days as a success.

Another problem for Biden is the perception that he is not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. “Biden’s presidency continues to be shadowed by the belief that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s election,” explains Rasmussen. “While 48% of voters say Biden won the election fairly last November, 39% disagree and 13% are not sure. Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Republican voters don’t believe Biden won the election fairly, a belief shared by 13% of Democrats and 36% of voters not affiliated with either major party.”