Liberals Prove They Don't Know What 'Court-Packing' Actually Is

By Matt Margolis Apr 16, 2021 11:10 AM ET
“We’re not packing the Court; we’re unpacking it,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) boldly claimed on Thursday after the unveiling of the Judiciary Act of 2021, a bill that seeks to expand the Supreme Court by four seats. Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, stood with his fellow cosponsors behind a lectern adorned with a banner that read “Expand the Court”—the Democrats’ lame attempt at rebranding their blatant power-grab.

Sadly, congressional Democrats are not alone in deluding themselves about what court-packing really is and which party has or is currently trying to pack the court. Several left-wing blue-checks on Twitter have been pushing the myth that Democrats aren’t the ones trying to pack the court, that it was Republicans who packed the court.

How did Republicans “pack the court.” according to the left? By filling vacancies, which, simply put, is not what court-packing is.

Merriam-Webster defines court-packing as “the act or practice of packing a court and especially the United States Supreme Court by increasing the number of judges or justices in an attempt to change the ideological makeup of the court.” While there have been some recent attempts to alter the definition of court-packing, this is the longstanding accepted definition.

But the left is trying to pretend that Democrats aren’t in the middle of a power grab and are simply trying to reform the court.

Sorry, libs, but you can’t change the definition of court-packing to suit your needs. What the Democrats are trying to do now is court-packing. Republicans filling vacancies in the judiciary is not court-packing.

