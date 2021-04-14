Stiletto Combat? Now Pelosi Thinks She's a 'Street Fighter' Who Could Have Fought Off Capitol Rioters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told USA Today that she would have fought Capitol rioters had they entered the House chamber while she was there.

When asked by the paper what she was frightened by the rioters she said, “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Then, she held up her four-inch stiletto heels and said, “I would have had these.”

Yeah, okay, Nancy.

Later in the same interview, she contradicted that faux bravado. “I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself.”

In a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described what she would have done if her security agents hadn’t managed to evacuate her in time during the Jan. 6 insurrection. https://t.co/Da06BDxUMZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 13, 2021

I’m not exactly sure what the 81-year-old Pelosi was setting off to accomplish by suggesting she could have fought off rioters. What is she trying to prove? Pelosi packs some parliamentary guile but it’s very tough to imagine her going full Street Fighter on anyone.