Ummm... Biden Says 'Peaceful Protests' Are 'Understandable' After Minneapolis Police Shooting

By Matt Margolis Apr 12, 2021 4:43 PM ET
Joe Biden is talking about “peaceful protests” in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

“I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows. The entire investigation. You’ve all watched, I assume as I did, the… body cam, which is fairly graphic,” Biden said. “The question is: Was it an accident, was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation. But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again: There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence; peaceful protest is understandable.”

While Biden did specifically distinguish between looting and violence versus peaceful protest, last year the media seemed intent on conflating “peaceful protests” and acts of violence. CNN and MSNBC, for example, specifically avoided calling the George Floyd riots “riots.” MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi infamously called the riots “mostly peaceful” as he stood amongst rampant violence in front of a burning building.

In fact, Joe Biden and other Democrats were also guilty of conflating violence with peaceful protests.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance,” Biden said in a statement on May 31, 2020, amid the George Floyd riots that resulted in as much as $2 billion in property damage and the deaths of innocent people. As the rioters burned down buildings, assaulted and murdered people, Biden and others referred to them as “peaceful protesters” and refused to condemn them.

It wasn’t until polling suggested their support of the BLM riots was backfiring that Biden and others started flip-flopping and condemning the protests. But before that, the political left was so enamored with the violent protests that many donated and promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that accepts donations to pay the bail of criminals.

The group raised a staggering $35 million in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as violent protests and looting plagued Minneapolis. Hollywood celebrities promoted the bail fund group, and so did then-Senator Kamala Harris, who urged her followers on Twitter to donate to the group “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

At least 13 staffers on Biden’s campaign posted on Twitter about their donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the concept of cash bail, and uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis. In addition to paying for the bail of rioters, according to a local news report, MFF also “bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.” In July, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) paid the bail of a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, allowing him to get out of jail, according to court records obtained by the Daily Caller.

In every conceivable way, Democrats have tolerated, even condoned political violence. Whether it’s calling rioters and looters “peaceful protesters” or donating money to pay their bail, they sent a clear message of approval of their actions.  So yeah, when Joe Biden says “peaceful protest is understandable” I can’t help but worry that’s a dog whistle for calling for more riots and violence.

