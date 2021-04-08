Joe Biden Makes Another Embarrassing Verbal Slip During His Gun Control Speech

On Thursday, Joe Biden announced new executive actions he plans to take on gun control, and he also confirmed his intention to nominate the controversial David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, commonly referred to as the ATF.

Only, Biden couldn’t even get those three letters right.

“Today, I am proud to nominate David Chipman to serve as the director of the AFT. David knows the AFT well…” (The AFT commonly refers to the American Federation of Teachers.)

We’re in big trouble.