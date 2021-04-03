Joe Biden Fails to Condemn Capitol Attacker

Soon after reports started spreading on social media about the attack on the Capitol Friday that left one U.S. Capitol Police officer dead, many rushed to the conclusion that the attacker was a white, QAnon-following, Trump supporter, and condemned the attack. Of course, the attacker was none of those things, and all those who jumped to politically convenient conclusions about the attacker wound up with egg on their faces.

One person who waited until more information was available was Joe Biden, but, unlike those who condemned the attack after assuming a pro-Trump motive behind it, Joe Biden couldn’t find it in himself to condemn the suspect.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

“I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” Biden continued.

Not a single word condemning the attacker, Noah Green.

What he did do instead was allude to the January 6 riot, by saying “As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-staff.”

Now, while I can’t say whether Biden was attempting to subliminally link the events, it’s clear that Biden deliberately chose not to condemn the attacker, and there’s a likely explanation for why.

According to reports, Green, who was living in Virginia, was a self-described “Follower of Farrakhan” on his Facebook page who recently lost his job.

Condemning those responsible for attacks like this is standard. A U.S. Capitol Police officer is dead, and Biden can’t even criticize the person behind the attack. Why not? Because he’s black? Because he’s Muslim? Because he’s not a Trump supporter?

I can’t wait to hear Jen Psaki’s excuse for this.

