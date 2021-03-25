Reporter Asks Ted Cruz to Put a Mask on to 'Make Us Feel Better.' His Response Was Epic

On Wednesday evening, while attempting to speak to the media, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was asked by a reporter to put his mask on, but Cruz wasn’t having any of it.

“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask,” Cruz said, then pointed to his colleagues standing behind him. “All of us have been immunized.”

But the poor reporter wasn’t appeased. “It’d make us feel better,” he said.

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.”

REPORTER: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” CRUZ: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.” REPORTER: “It’d make us feel better.” CRUZ: “You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/0d0rvz0OAJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2021

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller noted the hypocrisy of the moment by pointing out that “Jen Psaki has been at the White House Press Briefing podium for the past 60 days without a mask.”

_____

