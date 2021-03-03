Cuomo WON'T Resign, Claims He's 'Embarrassed' by Sexual Harassment Allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon—his first since he’s faced bipartisan calls for resignation or impeachment. During the press conference, he made an “announcement” regarding the recent sexual harassment allegations made against him.

After acknowledging he was advised by lawyers not to make any statements regarding the allegations against him, he said he felt it necessary to do so anyway.

“I fully support a woman’s right to come forward,” he said.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” the Emmy Award-winning governor said in a seemingly emotional plea. “I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it.” Cuomo then repeatedly claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately, and that he “never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” and has “learned an important lesson,” and “will be the better for this experience.”

Gov. Cuomo basically just admitted to all of the accusations of sexual harassment made against him, pretended to cry, then insisted he never touched anyone inappropriately despite the NYT having a photo of him doing the opposite. pic.twitter.com/NLu7EqJZ0o — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2021

Cuomo also made it clear he’s not going anywhere.