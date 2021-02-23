AP Reporter Destroys Biden Spox for Trying to Take Credit for Trump Policy

It’s increasingly rare for a Democrat administration to be called out by the mainstream media, but when it does happen it’s quite glorious. On Monday, Matt Lee, an Associated Press reporter, called out State Department spokesman Ned Price for suggesting that President Biden was responsible for a Trump administration policy

Price suggested during the press conference that the Biden administration was responsible for getting 18 entities to scale back their involvement in Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany that would double the amount of natural gas Europe imports from Russia.

“Ned, don’t you think it’s a bit disingenuous to claim credit for the 18 companies winding down? All of this work was done under the previous administration,” Lee said to Price.

And then, things got really heated. Here’s a partial transcript:

PRICE: Matt, I’m not — LEE: You guys have only been in a month for — PRICE: Matt — LEE: I mean, only been in office for a month, right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks — PRICE: Matt, I am — LEE: — these 18 companies all of a sudden decided to say, “Oh my God, we better not do anything with Nord Stream 2.” PRICE: Matt, I am speaking for the — LEE: All of that you’re taking — PRICE: I am speaking — LEE: You guys are taking credit for stuff that the previous administration did, right? PRICE: Matt, Matt, I am not — LEE: No? Yes or no? PRICE: I am speaking for the Department of State. LEE: Okay. All right.

Price eventually conceded that the Biden administration “has the same position that the previous administration had. It is a bad deal, it is bad for Europe, it is in contravention of Europe’s own stated energy goals.”

You can watch the whole thing here.

This is hardly the first time the Biden administration has tried to take credit for something that started under Trump. The Biden administration has been attempting to claim they didn’t inherit a vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration, even though they are following their plan.

