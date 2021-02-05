Pro-Trump Covfefe Coffee Brand Canceled by Chase Bank

Chase Bank has abruptly stopped a pro-Trump coffee company from using its payment processing service, WePay, and is currently preventing them from withdrawing any funds.

Covfefe Coffee, founded in 2018, brands itself as “Coffee For Deplorables By Deplorables.” The company, which says their goal is to “provide proud to Americans access to world-class coffee without having to fund your political and cultural opponents,” was informed via email on Wednesday that they would no longer be able to use their payment processing service because payments were “for one or more of the activities prohibited by” their terms of service.

“Unfortunately, you will no longer be able to use WePay Payments to accept additional payments,” the email continued. “Any pending payments will be canceled and you won’t be able to withdraw funds at this time.”

Lol CHASE Bank trying to cancel us and also keep our money. Classic Globalist move. MORE TO COME! Posted by Covfefe: Making Coffee Great on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Covfefe Coffee sells coffee, apparel, and coffee gear like mugs.

A spokesman for Covfefe told National File that they’ve been using WePay without issue for two years, and that the disruption of service came out of nowhere. WePay’s terms of service makes their list of prohibited activities very clear, but there doesn’t appear to be any legitimate violation of any of these prohibited activities.

This is not the company’s first experience with being canceled by big tech. In 2019, following a successful launch on Amazon, they were suspended from advertising on the platform. They were eventually told that having the phrase “Make America Great Again” couldn’t be included on a listing that is in being advertised because Amazon believes the slogan “incites hate.”

Covfefe Coffee currently appears to be using PayPal to process payments at this time, though it seems likely that is only a temporary fix. In October of 2019, conservative street artist Sabo was deplatformed by PayPal without explanation.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.