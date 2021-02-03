WATCH: Rand Paul Destroys Biden Nominee Over Boys Competing in Girls' Sports

Joe Biden’s controversial first-day executive order to allow boys who claim to be girls to compete in girls’ athletics has been rightly criticized for being the “end of” girls’ sports. On Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul questioned Miguel Cardona, Joe Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, and asked about the policy, and tried to find out whether he supports it.

Paul began by citing a past Department of Education Office of Civil Rights ruling that stated that allowing boys who believe themselves to be girls to compete in girls’ sports violated the rights of actual female students and asked Cardona if he’d enforce that ruling.

“What do you think in general about boys running in girls’ track meets like they’ve been doing in Connecticut?” Paul asked.

“I think that it’s critically important to education systems and educators respect the rights of all students, including students who are transgender. And that they are afforded the opportunities that every other student has to participate in extracurricular activities,” Cardona said, avoiding a direct answer.

“Does it bother you that, like, the top twenty percent of boys running in track meets beat all of the girls in the state … that it would completely destroy girls’ athletics, that girls are being pushed out, they don’t make the finals in the state meet, they don’t get college scholarships, that it’s really detrimental to girls’ sports. Do you worry about having boys run in the girls’ track meet?”

Help us STOP Joe Biden’s radical agenda by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive 25% off your VIP membership.

Cardona claimed that he recognized and appreciate the concerns and frustrations expressed by Paul, and claimed to be willing to work with Paul and others on the issue.

But the senator was not impressed and asked point-blank if Cardona thinks it’s fair for boys to compete in girls’ track meets.

“I think it’s the legal responsibility of schools to provide opportunities for students to participate in activities, and this includes students that are transgender,” he insisted.

“So, you don’t have a problem then, with boys running in the girls’ track meets, swimming meets, name it, you’re okay then with boys competing with girls?”

“Respectfully, Senator, I believe I answered the question,” Cardona said, once again avoiding giving a direct answer.

Paul then explained that “a lot of us” think that it’s “bizarre” and “not very fair” and told how there are a lot of girls in his family who have competed in college athletics and that the idea of 6′-2″ boy competing against his 5′-4″ niece doesn’t sound very fair. “I think most people in the country think it’s bizarre… and you’re going to run the Department of Education and you’ve got no problem with it?” Senator Paul remarked.

“I think the fact that you seem to be afraid to answer the question, or you basically do answer the question by saying it’s okay without saying it’s okay, really is a statement to a real problem we have and a disconnect between what middle America and what most Americans actually believe,” Paul said. “I even think most Democrats don’t believe … boys should run in the girls’ track meet. So I’m disappointed in the answer and I can’t imagine that we’re going to have a policy like that nationally.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Parler, Gab, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.