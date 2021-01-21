Joe Biden, Who's Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Announces Zero-Tolerance Conduct Policy for Administration

Joe Biden’s attempt to contrast himself with the big old meanie that President Trump was took a laughable turn Wednesday evening when he announced a zero-tolerance policy for those in his administration who treat others they are working with disrespectfully.

“I’m not joking when I say this,” Biden began. “But, if you’re ever working with me and I hear you treated another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise I will fire you on the spot…on the spot! No ifs, ands, or buts.”

In other words, a mere accusation, without investigation, could get you fired from the Biden administration. I wonder, does this rule apply to the president?

Over the years, Joe Biden has repeatedly been accused by women of inappropriate comments and contact, including sexual assault.

During the 2008 election cycle, Ally Coll was helping run a reception for about 50 people. After Biden arrived, she was introduced to him, and, according to Coll, Biden “leaned in, squeezed her shoulders and delivered a compliment about her smile, holding her ‘for a beat too long.’” Biden’s behavior made her extremely uncomfortable.

“There’s been a lack of understanding about the way that power can turn something that might seem innocuous into something that can make somebody feel uncomfortable,” said Coll.

Another accuser is Amy Lappos, a Democratic political activist. Lappos claims that during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich, Conn., for U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, then-Vice President Joe Biden touched her inappropriately.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Lappos told the Hartford Courant last year. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

“I never filed a complaint, to be honest, because he was the vice president. I was a nobody,” Lappos explained. “There’s absolutely a line of decency. There’s a line of respect. Crossing that line is not grandfatherly. It’s not cultural. It’s not affection. It’s sexism or misogyny.”

Joe Biden has also been accused by two sexual assault survivors of inappropriate touching.

Caitlyn Caruso, a survivor of sexual assault, spoke at an event on sexual assault at the University of Las Vegas, which then-Vice President Joe Biden was also attending. Caruso, then 19 years old, says that after sharing her sexual assault experience, Biden “rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort—and hugged her ‘just a little bit too long.’”

“It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” she said. “These are supposed to be people you can trust.”

In 2016, Sofie Karasek was one of 50 sexual assault survivors who appeared on stage with Lady Gaga at the Oscars. After the ceremony, Karasek shared with Biden a story about a college student who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted, and Biden, according to the Washington Post, “responded by clasping her hands and leaning down to place his forehead against hers.” She says it felt awkward and uncomfortable having their faces mere inches apart and she didn’t know how to respond to it, but she described it as Biden “crossing the boundary into her personal space at a sensitive moment.”

The next accuser is D.J. Hill, who met Biden at a 2012 fundraiser in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During a photo-op with Biden, he put his hand on her shoulder and starting lowering it down her back, making her feel “very uncomfortable.” Hill’s husband noticed Biden’s maneuver and protected his wife by putting his own hand on Biden’s shoulder and telling a joke. Ms. Hill didn’t say anything at the time and doesn’t know what his intent was, or if he was aware of her discomfort.

A former White House intern named Vail Kohnert-Yount claims that in the spring of 2013, while trying to exit the basement of the West Wing, she was asked to step aside to allow for Joe Biden to enter. After moving out of the way, Biden approached her to shake her hand and introduce himself. During this encounter, she says Biden “put his hand on the back of my head and pressed his forehead to my forehead,” and called her “a pretty girl.” She says she was shocked by the incident, describing it as “the kind of inappropriate behavior that makes many women feel uncomfortable and unequal in the workplace.”

Former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores claims that Joe Biden touched her inappropriately and kissed her on the head during a 2014 campaign rally.

“Just before the speeches, we were ushered to the side of the stage where we were lined up by order of introduction. As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. Why is the vice president of the United States touching me?”

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, ‘I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice president of the United States is smelling it.’ And also, ‘what in the actual fu—? Why is the vice president of the United States smelling my hair?’ He proceeded to plant a big, slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused.” Flores said she “wanted nothing more” than to get Biden away from her. When her name was called, she says she was “never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.”

Joe Biden also allegedly groped and made a suggestive comment to Kim Donohue, the wife of a Massachusetts transit police officer who was injured in the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, during a remembrance ceremony in Boston in 2014, a year after the deadly bombing.

And then there’s Tara Reade. In 2019, she said that Biden used to touch her inappropriately while she was a staffer in his Senate office in 1993. “He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade said. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.” She later expanded on those allegations, claiming in March 2020 that Biden sexually assaulted her by pushing her up against the wall, kissing her and sliding his hand up her shirt and up her skirt. Reade says attempted to file a claim, but Biden was ultimately protected by loyalists on his staff. The credibility of her claims was boosted by the release of a clip of the Larry King Live show during which her mother called in anonymously asking the panel for advice on how to handle a situation with her daughter and a prominent U.S. senator. Kamala Harris may have believed Tara Reade before Joe Biden jumped in the race, but when Biden was the frontrunner and then presumptive nominee, she ignored Reade’s sexual assault allegations when they resurfaced in 2020.

Each one of these incidents could be classified, at a minimum, as being disrespectful behavior. By Joe Biden’s own new standard, he’d be fired on the spot for acting that way. No ifs, ands, or buts. No investigation. No opportunity to defend himself. On the spot. Done. Gone.

Given the serial nature of his own disrespectful behavior, Joe Biden is the last person to virtue-signal on the subject.

Did I mention that Kamala Harris said she believed Biden’s accusers? “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said during a presidential campaign event in Nevada in April 2019, before Biden had officially entered the race.

