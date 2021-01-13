YouTube Suspends President Trump's Channel for 'Inciting Violence'

YouTube announced Tuesday evening that it is suspending President Trump’s channel for at least a week. New videos and livestreams will not be allowed during that time, and comments have also been disabled. The video streaming service cites the assault on the Capitol as the reason for their actions, claiming that President Trump incited violence. A statement from YouTube says that the suspension may be extended beyond the seven days.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to The New York Post. “As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended.”

YouTube did not clarify to the Post which video violated its policies.

Twitter permanently banned President Trump’s account on Friday, as well as others linked to his effort to contest the election. Trump was also blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram, as well as several other services, indefinitely. Last week, the CEO of Mozilla declared that deplatforming Trump wasn’t enough, and Parler, a popular free-speech alternative to Twitter, was kicked off the Google Play and Apple app stores, and saw its web hosting from Amazon cut off.

On Monday, Facebook announced that it will be banning the phrase “stop the steal” from their platform in advance of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Trump’s team should take the opportunity to migrate to Rumble, or another video-sharing platform, rather than stay on YouTube.