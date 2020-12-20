News & Politics

Andrew Yang's 'Bar Code' Proof of Vaccination Idea Gets Demolished on Twitter

By Matt Margolis Dec 20, 2020 5:24 PM ET
AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Friday, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang shared an idea he had for Americans to prove they’d been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated,” he asked on Twitter. “Like a bar code they can download to their phone? There ought to be.”

The Twitterverse did not take well to Yang’s insane and undeniably totalitarian proposal.

Hey Andrew, some ideas are best kept to yourself.

